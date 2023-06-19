Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $166.67

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.53.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Signature Bank Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Trading of Signature Bank
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
