Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $166.67

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,496,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,309,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.