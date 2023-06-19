Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.83 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

