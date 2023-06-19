A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 26.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after buying an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.