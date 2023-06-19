Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

