Contrasting MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MannKind shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.29% -23.11% MannKind -55.45% N/A -24.28%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.37) -7.36 MannKind $99.77 million 10.84 -$87.40 million ($0.28) -14.61

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and MannKind’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theseus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.05, indicating that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and MannKind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 MannKind 0 0 1 0 3.00

Theseus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.95%. MannKind has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.92%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MannKind.

Summary

Theseus Pharmaceuticals beats MannKind on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DP Treprostinil, an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease, and idiopathic pulmonary and cystic fibrosis. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

