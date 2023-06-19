Contrasting Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Equinix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $7.26 billion 10.03 $704.34 million $8.83 88.18 Gladstone Land $90.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83 Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Equinix and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Equinix presently has a consensus target price of $785.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Equinix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 10.84% 7.20% 2.72% Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $13.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Equinix pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Equinix beats Gladstone Land on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.