Head-To-Head Contrast: iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) & Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) and Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of iQIYI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of iQIYI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iQIYI and Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI $30.07 billion 0.17 -$19.75 million ($0.02) -275.00 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien N/A N/A N/A $0.19 24.59

Profitability

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iQIYI. iQIYI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares iQIYI and Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI -0.50% -2.03% -0.32% Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iQIYI and Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI 1 2 7 0 2.60 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A

iQIYI presently has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given iQIYI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iQIYI is more favorable than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite, which offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services. In addition, the company sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, incentive trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; and offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as package tour offered to private customers by travel agents. Further, it holds interest in the medical rehabilitation center. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Dortmund, Germany.

