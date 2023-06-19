Reviewing CI&T (NYSE:CINT) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Symbolic Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CI&T alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 6.45% 19.82% 8.94% Symbolic Logic N/A -13.09% -12.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and Symbolic Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 1.95 $24.39 million $0.21 29.48 Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.32 $17.44 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CI&T and Symbolic Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 47.42%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Risk & Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI&T beats Symbolic Logic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Symbolic Logic

(Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.