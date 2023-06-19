Financial Analysis: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $634,000.00 70.99 -$88.98 million ($1.00) -0.43 Orthofix Medical $460.71 million 1.56 -$19.75 million ($2.47) -7.97

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

14.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PAVmed and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 762.27%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -276.05% -81.61% Orthofix Medical -14.40% -2.14% -1.57%

Summary

PAVmed beats Orthofix Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine, which design, develop, and market the orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. It sells its products through distributors, sales representatives, hospitals, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

