Critical Comparison: Ilustrato Pictures International (ILUS) and Its Rivals

Ilustrato Pictures International (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating) is one of 1,129 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ilustrato Pictures International to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ilustrato Pictures International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ilustrato Pictures International N/A N/A -1.57 Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors $471.11 million $2.94 million 0.32

Ilustrato Pictures International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ilustrato Pictures International. Ilustrato Pictures International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ilustrato Pictures International N/A N/A N/A Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors 374.15% 7.68% 4.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ilustrato Pictures International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ilustrato Pictures International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ilustrato Pictures International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors 1061 4314 5477 79 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 35.13%. Given Ilustrato Pictures International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ilustrato Pictures International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ilustrato Pictures International rivals beat Ilustrato Pictures International on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures. This division also distributes equipment for emergency services; and sells, installs, and maintains fire protection equipment, as well as offers servicing and maintenance services for firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service equipment. Its Industrial & Manufacturing division engages in manufacturing and assembling process equipment, piping, and modules for the oil, gas, and energy sectors, as well as end-users in the oil and gas, off-shore, refineries and petrochemical, waste-water treatment plants and chemical, fertilizer, metals, and mineral processing industries. The company's Mining & Renewable Energy division engages in the recycling and recovery of precious metals from electronic waste, including print circuit boards, cable wires, and car radiator shredding and separation. Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

