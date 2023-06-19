Head-To-Head Survey: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) vs. Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) and Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First BanCorp. and Banca Mediolanum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banca Mediolanum 0 0 2 0 3.00

First BanCorp. currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. Banca Mediolanum has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential downside of 40.13%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Banca Mediolanum.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.48 $305.07 million $1.57 8.08 Banca Mediolanum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First BanCorp. and Banca Mediolanum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Banca Mediolanum.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Banca Mediolanum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 29.26% 21.11% 1.55% Banca Mediolanum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Banca Mediolanum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

