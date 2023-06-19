Comparing CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) & Its Competitors

CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) is one of 198 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CCFNB Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CCFNB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CCFNB Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CCFNB Bancorp lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 23.27% 11.25% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCFNB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CCFNB Bancorp Competitors 1028 3296 3245 31 2.30

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CCFNB Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 49.62%. Given CCFNB Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCFNB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of CCFNB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCFNB Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCFNB Bancorp N/A N/A 13.82 CCFNB Bancorp Competitors $2.18 billion $422.81 million 322.71

CCFNB Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CCFNB Bancorp. CCFNB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CCFNB Bancorp rivals beat CCFNB Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. The company offers commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; financial and agriculture, tax-exempt, commercial, and consumer real estate loans; and installment loans to individuals. It also provides trust services; personal, corporate, pension, and fiduciary services; stocks, bonds, and other non-insured financial services; and remote capture, internet banking, telephone and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services, as well as investment and insurance products. The company is based in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

