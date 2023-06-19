Reviewing Wilson Bank (WBHC) and Its Competitors

Wilson Bank (OTCMKTS:WBHC – Get Rating) is one of 198 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Wilson Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wilson Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilson Bank N/A N/A N/A Wilson Bank Competitors 23.27% 11.25% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilson Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilson Bank Competitors 1028 3296 3245 31 2.30

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wilson Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 49.62%. Given Wilson Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wilson Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilson Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wilson Bank N/A N/A 13.99 Wilson Bank Competitors $2.18 billion $422.81 million 322.71

Wilson Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wilson Bank. Wilson Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Wilson Bank competitors beat Wilson Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Wilson Bank Company Profile

Wilson Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Wilson Bank and Trust that provides a range of banking services to individuals, professionals, and small businesses in Tennessee. It offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; home, home equity, home mortgage, land, construction, bridge, vehicle, personal, and business loans; credit and debit cards; and custodial and trust services. The company also provides asset allocation and management; portfolio management; and estate, financial, retirement, education, and business planning services, as well as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. In addition, it offers personal and business insurance products; e-statement, mobile deposit, sweep, and payroll services; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Wilson Bank Holding Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

