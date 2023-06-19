Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) & Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Head to Head Contrast

Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Rating) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Thai Beverage Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thai Beverage Public and Eastside Distilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A $87.16 0.49 Eastside Distilling $13.00 million 0.24 -$16.27 million ($18.50) -0.20

Profitability

Thai Beverage Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thai Beverage Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Thai Beverage Public and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -117.89% -395.21% -61.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thai Beverage Public and Eastside Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Beverage Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Thai Beverage Public beats Eastside Distilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars. The company also provides chilled and frozen food products; and fertilizers, feeds, bricks, and oak barrels. In addition, it is involved in the trading of molasses; provision of transportation and distribution, logistics, advertising and marketing, consultancy, asset and brands management, public cold storage, and human resources and organization development services; operation of restaurants, bakeries, and social enterprise; and production and distribution of biogas. Further, the company engages in the trading of bottles and supplies; wholesale and distribution of beverages; and production of metal and plastic packaging businesses. Additionally, it engages in asset management activities; trademark holding and production of beer concentrates; e-commerce business; offers marketing management consulting and data analytics solutions; development, rental, and investment in properties; mechanical equipment manufacturing; warehousing business; trading of chemical and packaging materials; manufacture of equipment used in food manufacturing; and installation and maintenance of machinery system and equipment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

