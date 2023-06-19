Critical Comparison: Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) versus Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed Commerce $730.51 million 3.37 -$1.07 billion ($7.09) -2.31 Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.92 -$14.89 million ($0.81) -2.53

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed Commerce. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed Commerce 0 7 10 0 2.59 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lightspeed Commerce and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed Commerce -146.48% -4.84% -4.56% Great Elm Group -75.75% -86.30% -27.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Lightspeed Commerce beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed eCommerce, Lightspeed Restaurant, and Lightspeed B2B solutions. In addition, it sells hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Great Elm Group

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.