Head to Head Survey: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and UCB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $329.23 million 11.31 -$236.57 million ($0.70) -18.70 UCB N/A N/A N/A $0.76 61.56

UCB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UCB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -60.63% -153.68% -27.37% UCB N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and UCB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics and UCB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. UCB has a consensus price target of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.32%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UCB is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Summary

UCB beats Amicus Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data. The company also develops AT-GAA, a novel treatment paradigm for Pompe disease; and enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases. It has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; University of Pennsylvania; and GlaxoSmithKline. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About UCB

(Get Rating)

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.