Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Shares to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd

Shares of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

SHPW stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Shapeways has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 69.81%. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

In other Shapeways news, CEO Greg Kress purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Shapeways in the first quarter worth $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shapeways by 52.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Shapeways by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

