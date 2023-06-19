StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.66 on Friday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

