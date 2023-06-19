FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $43.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.