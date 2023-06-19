Bank of America Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $331.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $326.00 to $331.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

ODFL opened at $325.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.70 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

