Bank of America Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $331.00

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $326.00 to $331.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

ODFL opened at $325.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.70 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.