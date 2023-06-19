Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.07.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.75. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.