Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hagerty from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Hagerty had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $218.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hagerty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 2,101.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.