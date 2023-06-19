KeyCorp Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $81.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.