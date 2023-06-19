DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $10,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,976,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $453,229.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at $12,096,297.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $10,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,976,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Elastic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elastic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

