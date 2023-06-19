Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

LNT stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

