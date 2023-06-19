Raymond James Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $280.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.21.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.67. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

