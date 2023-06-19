Wedbush Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $50.77 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in KB Home by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 135,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

