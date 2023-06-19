Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Increased to $6.75 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

