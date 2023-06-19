Needham & Company LLC Boosts Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $60.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $49.64 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $757.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,716,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Clearfield by 13,834.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 313,493 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth $23,992,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

