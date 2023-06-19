Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 524,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald P. Plush purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AMTB opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.09.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.91 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.