Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after purchasing an additional 81,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

