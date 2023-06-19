Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives $64.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,546,000 after acquiring an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,966,000 after purchasing an additional 401,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,848 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Rating

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.