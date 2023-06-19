Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 172.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

