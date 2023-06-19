InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in InMode by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INMD opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.08.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

