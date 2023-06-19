Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.69%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

