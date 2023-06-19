Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sutro Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 5.7 %

STRO opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $306.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 174.57% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after buying an additional 1,148,615 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.8% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,860,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 73.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,254,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 529,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

