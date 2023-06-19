Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,864,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,043,000 after acquiring an additional 781,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 347,251 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 493,679 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RNA stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $858.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.09. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

