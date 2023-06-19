Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $34.17

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $518 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.75.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. The business had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.