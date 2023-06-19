Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BECN. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

