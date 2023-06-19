Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

