Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Increases By 13.4%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 341,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance
FDP stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.
