Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in May

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $94.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. Etsy has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Etsy by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Etsy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Etsy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Etsy by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Etsy by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 66,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

