Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $546.66 on Monday. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.04.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,829. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,538,000 after buying an additional 59,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,879,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.