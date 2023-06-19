Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,800 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Chemed Price Performance
NYSE:CHE opened at $546.66 on Monday. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.04.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemed Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,829. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,538,000 after buying an additional 59,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,879,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Featured Articles
