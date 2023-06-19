Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in May

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,508,400 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 2,217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,140.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

