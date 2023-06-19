The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $49.11 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.
About The Berkeley Group
