The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the May 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $49.11 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

