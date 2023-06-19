Short Interest in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Increases By 13.1%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 404,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CMBM opened at $15.84 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $434.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $97,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $19,606.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.