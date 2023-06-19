Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Interroll from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Interroll Trading Up 12.6 %

IRRHF opened at $2,342.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,342.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2,342.00. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,079.01 and a 52-week high of $2,342.00.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions. It also offers rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products. The company provides modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products.

