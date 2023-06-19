EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $104.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

