ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $694.27.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $721.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $675.67 and its 200 day moving average is $644.67.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

