Needham & Company LLC Raises DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.64.

NYSE:DV opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.82.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,918 shares of company stock worth $2,630,975. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 420.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 319,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6,785.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

